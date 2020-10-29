Lagos StateTo Close Third Mainland Bridge On Friday

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed on Friday.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, who said that the decision was taken to enable repair work on the section.

He said that the closure will be from midnight of Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Oladeinde said that the repair would have taken place in the past two weeks if not for the violence experienced in Lagos during the period.

“It is, however, essential to have it urgently done to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn will allow the special concrete to achieve its required compressive strength”, he added