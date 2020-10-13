Lagos State: Sanwo-Olu Orders Resumption Of All Classes In Schools

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the full resumption of all classes in schools across the state on Monday.

The governor made the announcement through the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

Adefisayo said that the resumption is for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Schools are advised to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education.

According to her, “The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.”

While wishing the students a successful and fruitful new academic session, Adefisayo, urged school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.