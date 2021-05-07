Lagos State Issues Details For Student Bursary

The Lagos State Scholarship Board wishes has notified indigenes of Lagos State especially students in various tertiary institutions across the country that the details for Subsequent Bursary for 2014/2015, 2015/2016, and 2016/2017 beneficiaries have been uploaded on the Board’s website.

Consequently, it is expected that all concerned beneficiaries should conclude their documentation online latest Wednesday, 12th May 2021.

The state issued a notice saying “beneficiaries for the above mentioned academic years will not be attended to again after Wednesday, 12th May 2021.”