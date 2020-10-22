Lagos State Condemns Vandalization Of Mazamaza Warehouse

The Lagos State Government has condemned the vandalisation of the warehouse at Mazamaza housing the food palliative packages donated to the government by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) group.

In a statement signed by Abisola Olusanya, the Acting Commissioner of Agriculture, the state said:

“The items belong to the Southwest, contrary to social media reports that they are all for Lagos.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on September 22nd 2020, formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent.

“The State had repackaged its share of the consignment and was distributing it before the protests that have affected activities in the State.