Lagos Sports Summer Camp Phase I Kicks Off In Badagry

The Lagos State Sports Commission has kicked off the Phase I, Season II of its annual Lagos Sports Summer Camp for Public and Private School Children between the ages of 9 and14 at the Badagry Grammar School, Badagry.

A press release issued by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, said the first of the three phase camping programmes, which comprised 60% Sports and 40% Life Skills, commenced on Sunday, 15th August and will end on Saturday, 21st August with 120 participants.

According to her, the participants would be exposed to various sports including Athletics (Track and Field), Basketball, Chess, Darts, Judo, Karate, Scrabble, Table Tennis and Volleyball.

“For the Life Skill activities, all participants will be divided according to their areas of interest into Artwork, Arts and Craft, Tie and Dye, Makeup, Hairdressing and Hat Making training classes among others”, the statement said.

Some of the participants, who spoke about their experiences at the Camp, displayed excitement for participation at the Lagos Sports Summer Camp.

Ayomide Akin-Idowu, a 14-Year Old Student of Badagry Senior Grammar School, said “I am happy to be here and my area of interest is to learn the game of Scrabble and how to be a Make-Up artist. I want to thank the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making this happen”.

Another participant, Adegoke Fawole – a 12-Year Old Student of Grimos International College, Alagbado, Lagos – also spoke saying, “My first two days here have been a lot of fun with good music, food and conducive environment. So far, I am enjoying myself and hoping to go back home after learning new things that can be a life-changer for me”.

“I am eagerly waiting to learn how to make a Power Bank and Power Bank Battery at the end of this Summer Camp. All of us here are very grateful to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led State Government for organising this programme at no cost to participants”, he added.