Lagos RRS Arrest 6 Drug Dealers, Thieves At Marina

The Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) over the weekend recovered bags of Indian hemp and other outlawed drugs from six (6) arrested notorious miscreants.

Tunde Azees 39yrs (M), Wasiu Animashaun 38yrs (M), Emmanuel Cletus 46yrs (M), John Mensah 24yrs (M), Lateef Gbolahan 37yrs (M) and Osas Ayo 34yrs (M), were all arrested under Marina Bridge towards Onikan Round-about on Lagos Island.

Investigation revealed that they were notorious criminals who after smoking Indian hemp at different hideouts rob innocent motorists during traffic on Marina/Eko Bridge and dispossess them of their valuables such as money, laptops, jewelries and phones.

The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi confirmed that the six (6) arrested notorious miscreants were immediately arraigned at the Lagos State Mobile Court on the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu.

They were charged with two (2) counts of ‘Conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by smoking Indian hemp and constituting nuisance’ and ‘Did found wandering in a public place or disorderly purpose punishable under section 168 (1)(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate Oluwatosin Fagbohun who presided over the case convicted one of the notorious miscreants (Tunde Azees) to Six (6) weeks imprisonment after he pleaded ‘Guilty’ to the two (2) counts charged levelled against him.

The remaining five (5) arrested notorious miscreants who pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ and had their cases adjourned to 10th of August, 2021 with an attached bail conditions of the sum N50,000 (Fifty Thousand) and a surety each with a verified address.

Source: Oyotoday