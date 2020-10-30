Lagos Relaxes Curfew, To Run From 10 pm To 6 am

The Lagos State Government has reviewed the curfew it imposed in the state which will now run from 10 pm to 6 am.

This was disclosed on Friday by Gbenga Omotosho, commissioner for information.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am,” the statement read

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun actions that can threaten our unity.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”

The state had declared a 24-hour curfew last week Tuesday as a means to curb the violence that followed the EndSARS protest.