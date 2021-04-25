News

Lagos Police Dismiss Cop For Alleged Murder Of Jelili Bakare

Damola Areo24 hours ago
9

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one AP No 278055 Inspector Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for firing and killing one Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo Area of Lagos State, on 18th March, 2021.

The Command has conveyed the dimissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of the Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered for the arrest and immediately orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident. He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday 27th March, 2021, where he promised that justice will be done in the matter.

The Commissioner of Police therefore urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased, Jelili Bakare, to be patient and have trust in the Police and the judiciary as the matter will be given necessary attention and commitment it requires.

The Police boss however reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconducts and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in the state.

Damola Areo24 hours ago
9

Related Articles

, Nigeria Prison Recruitment, Nigeria Prisons, Fire Service Recruitment: FG Releases Fresh Update

COVID-19: Katsina CJ Grants Bail To 256, Discharges 7 Inmates

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri (source: Instagram)

Kill Boko Haram, Bandits Like You Did To ESN Commander – Omokri Tells Army

3 hours ago
Zamfara Commissioner Urges Governor To Join APC

Matawalle Denies Saying He Would End Zamfara Banditry In Four Days

6 hours ago
Sunday Igboho

How Gunmen Invaded Sunday Igboho’s Residence In Ibadan

6 hours ago
Back to top button