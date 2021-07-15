News

Lagos Police Bust Baby Factory, Arrest Suspect, Rescue Pregnant Women

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old suspect for allegedly running a baby factory in Isolo Area of the state.

This was announced by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu on Wednesday July 14 while parading suspects at the Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

The CP said Augustina Onyenwe was arrested on July 1 at Lawson Road, Isolo, where she allegedly operated a baby factory.

Police operatives rescued two pregnant women from the baby factory that was busted following a tip-off. It was alleged that Mrs Onyenwe keeps young pregnant ladies at the location till they are put to bed.

Odumosu said, “A police team acted on the information, raced to the address, and rescued two heavily pregnant girls. The suspect has made a confessional statement to that effect.

“The victims, ladies of ages 32 and 20 respectively, have been kept in protective custody while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible.”

