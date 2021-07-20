Lagos Police Assures Of Safety During Eid-el-Kabir

The Lagos State Police Command has assured citizens of the state of their safety as Muslims prepare to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

This was stated by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The CP revealed the measures the command has put in place to ensure Muslims and fun-seekers enjoy the Eid-Holiday.

“I have, therefore, ordered that a large number of surveillance motorcycles, Anti-Traffic Robbery teams and intelligence apparatuses should be deployed to strategic places, especially areas that are vulnerable to attacks, to monitor the traffic and keep hoodlums at bay.

“Officers are directed to be alive to their duties and ensure provision of adequate security for lives and property of the good people of Lagos State, especially Muslim faithful and fun-seekers, during the festive period and beyond.

“I have directed the tactics Commanders and Special Squads to embark on continuous and massive raid of identified black spots in their respective areas of responsibility.

“Such raid must be purposeful and credible so as to be in tune with the Standard Operating Procedures of the Nigeria Police Force and international practices,” he was quoted by NAN.