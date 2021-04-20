Lagos Police Arrest 9 Suspected Cultists In Ikorodu

The Police Operatives attached to Ikorodu Division and local vigilantes, on 19/04/2021 at about 7.30pm has arrested one FATAI KALEJAIYE, m, 25, OF NO 21 IGBE LARA AREA OF IKORODU, Lagos State while initiating one KOLAPO AYEOBASAN, m, 20, OF NO 4 ANIFOEOSE Street, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The suspect, Fatai, who has confessed to be a member of Eye Confraternity, was caught while performing rites of initiating the second suspect, Kolapo.

Similarly, the Police Operatives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, have arrested four (4) suspected cultists namely: SUNDAY MESAGAN, m, 16, DAMILADE MATIMINU, m, 24, OLADIMEJI ORIMOLOYE, m, 19 and AKINMOYE EMMANUEL,m, 24 .

The arrest was at the heels of a complaint received from one Temidire Ogunbajo, f, of No 4, Abejoye Street, Majidun, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, that some suspected armed cultists invaded her house and attacked her and other residents of the Majidun community, Ikorodu, on 16th April, 2021 at 8.30am.

The Police, in conjunction with local security operatives in Ikorodu, swung into action and arrested them one after the other between 16th April and 18th April, 2021, while others are still at large. Items recovered from them include one chissle, one cutlasses, broken bottles, charms and some offensive