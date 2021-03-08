Lagos Police Arrest 56 Suspected Cultists, Armed Robbers

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has restated that the command will make Lagos State very hot for criminals, especially cultists, who terrorise the good people of the state.

The police boss re-echoed the command’s readiness to tackle and decimate criminals in the state while confirming the arrest of fifty (50) suspected armed robbers and cultists at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo and Emure in Ikorodu area of the state during a sting operation carried out by the Commissioner of Police Strike Force between Friday 5th and Sunday 7th March, 2021.

The thirty eight (38) male and twelve (12) suspects include Oladunni Abiodun, m, 20, Dosumu Oluwaseun, 22, Segun Adelaja, 29, Gbamila Iyabo, f, 26, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta, arrested with one pump action loaded with 8 rounds of cartridges, Salisu Islamiyat, f, 29, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Emure, arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges, Abiodun Abbey, m, aka Oju Ogunle, alleged to have killed more than twenty two (22) people in Ikorodu area, and 44 others.

Other items recovered from them include guns, live ammunition and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with Confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of Confraternity and some dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police also confirmed the arrest of the six (6) suspected cultists at Ibeju-Lekki area of the state by the police operatives attached to Elemoro Division in compliance with directive of the Commissioner of Police on constant raids of the criminals’ hideouts in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects arrested include Adeyemi Hassan,m, Adesoye Yusuf, m, Yusuf Sadiku, m, Isaila Adebanjo, m, ex-convict who and leader of Aye Confraternity, Mosuru Ojo, m, and Tajudeen Ramon, m.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has put all Area Commnaders and Divisional Police Officers in the state on their toes to ensure that the state is rid of cultism, crimes and criminality. He further charged them to spread and embrace the principles of the Community Policing concept of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, to have effective policing of their respective areas and the state at large.

He has ordered for prompt Investigation and prosecution of the cases as necessary arrangements have been made by the Lagos State Government to consistently fast track judicial processes in the state.