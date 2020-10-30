Lagos Judicial Panel Visits Lekki Toll Gate, Finds Bullet

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry into brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday October 30, visited the Lekki Toll Gate where the shooting of End SARS protesters took place on Tuesday, October 20.
Led by the Chairman, Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, the panel questioned the Lekki Tollgate officials about the condition of their cameras and other equipment.
The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mr Yomi Omomuwansa while taking the panel round the facilities said most of their equipment was damaged as they were set ablaze by hoodlums following the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the toll gate.
The panel during the visit discovered bullet shells on the floor which were collected as exhibits.
LIB
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.