Lagos Judicial Panel Visits Lekki Toll Gate, Finds Bullet

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry into brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday October 30, visited the Lekki Toll Gate where the shooting of End SARS protesters took place on Tuesday, October 20.

Led by the Chairman, Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, the panel questioned the Lekki Tollgate officials about the condition of their cameras and other equipment.

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mr Yomi Omomuwansa while taking the panel round the facilities said most of their equipment was damaged as they were set ablaze by hoodlums following the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the toll gate.

The panel during the visit discovered bullet shells on the floor which were collected as exhibits.

