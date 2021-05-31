Lagos Fire Service Puts Out Inferno At Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service has saved multi-million naira worth of commercial buildings from being consumed by fire in Ladipo Market in Mushin axis of the State.

Speaking to journalists about the incident, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that the Agency received distress call at about 0731hrs on Sunday morning from 5, Rowland Street, Olateju, Ladipo Market, Mushin Lagos, that a building was on fire.

“Firefighting operations started immediately as two Fire Stations, Bolade and Ilupeju were mobilised to curtail the spread of the inferno from causing more damage, which led to the prevention of other market buildings from being razed by the fire”, she said.

Mrs. Adeseye further stated that on arrival at the scene, fire had gutted a one storey circular block of multitude shops used to trade in spare parts.

Her words: “Firefighting commenced with support from the Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Police. The operation was…

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service concluded at 1350hrs for stock taking and identification of the cause of fire. Investigations are ongoing”.

She said that there was no death or injury, urging residents to always be careful and vigilant to avert fire outbreaks in their environment.