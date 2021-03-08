Lagos CP Fires DPO, Senior Officers For Allowing Clubbing In Their Area

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has fired the Division Police Officer in Ajao Estate and his senior officers for permitting night club activities to take place at Garbana Club on Sunday, March 7. The police had on Sunday raided the cub between the hours of 1.40am and 2.30am and arrested 41 clubgoers.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Ademuyiwa Adejobi today March 8, said the Commissioner made the pronouncement while addressing officers Area Commanders and DPOs at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Ikeja, today Monday, March 8. He instructed that the senior police officers be redeployed to a yet-to-be ascertained station.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had warned Area Commander and DPOs to enforce COVID19 protocols in their areas, and on no account should any of them allow gross violation of the protocols in the state, but yet, many violate these protocols with impunity.

He still reiterated and warned the DPOs against promoting the violation of COVID-19 protocols in their areas particularly clubbing and non-wearing of nose masks as charity begins at home, and that he will pay them surprise visits to catch them unawares.