Lack Of Implementation Of Laws Worsens Corruption – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has blamed the lack of implementation of laws for the corruption in Nigeria.

This was stated by the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owansanoye (SAN), at a One-Day Stakeholders zonal dialogue on the implementation of the National Ethics in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

He said, “The National Ethics and Integrity Policy is a child of necessity. It was conceived and delivered out of the urgent need to resuscitate and rejuvenate our lost values of integrity and honesty as a nation.

“The values of yesteryears of truthfulness, nationalism and respect for human dignity have been lost in us, that is why corruption has become so rampant in the society.

“It is in recognition of the pivotal role value re-orientation plays in the fight against corruption that ICPC in collaboration with Office of the Secretary to the government of the Federation and National Orientation Agency initiated the National Ethics and Integrity Policy which was approved and adopted by the Federal Executive Council on 19th August 2020 and launched by the President, Muhammadu Buhari on 28th, 2020”

“It is a fact that Nigeria is not lacking in laws and policies aimed at curbing corruption and indiscipline. Perhaps what is lacking is implementation and effective enforcement, based on well-designed and Implementable Standard Operational Procedures. This is the difference between the National Ethics and Integrity Policy and previous similar policies that have gone moribund and obsolete.”