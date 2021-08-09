Kyari Will Stand Trial In US Whether He Likes It Or Not – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said suspended DCP Abba Kyari will stand trial in the US whether he likes it or not.

Kyari is wanted in the US after a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit indicted him in the fraud case against Hushpuppi.

However, the Nigerian government believes due process has to be followed if Kyari is to be extradited.

Falana, during a Twitter space with Rinu Oduala, wondered why the government wants due process in the case of Kyari but disregarded same when it came to agitators.

He said, “Whether Abba Kyari likes it or not, the Americans are going to get him to stand trial.

“We want to make the government responsible and accountable, anybody who has been kidnapped, the family members who have paid ransom to have them freed.”