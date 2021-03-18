Kwara Tells Staff Of Schools Affected By Hijab Crisis To Resume

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Tahueed Abubakar has directed Principals, Teachers and Staff of all 10 Schools shut down to report at their respective schools tommorow 19/03/2021.

The Chairman explained that the teachers’ resumption become necessary in order to prepare the final year students for their external examinations.

Mallam Bello said any staff that failed to report to their duty would face the full wrath of the law as government will not condone any act of insurburdination.

Alhaji Abubakar also warned all stakeholders against taken law into their hands, stressing that peace meeting continues between the government and the stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman explained that the government regretted the inconveniences the shutdown might caused the students, saying that the action was taken in the interest of peace,

He also appealed to parents and the members of the public to remain calm as the government is on the top of the situation since its meeting with stakeholders is still on going.