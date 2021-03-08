Kwara State Release Harmonized Revenue

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, (KW-IRS) in its continued efforts to carry out its mandate of revenue generation for the strategic development of Kwara State has introduced the Harmonized Bill as a tool of collection of all revenue due for payment from taxpayers across the State.

The Harmonized bill is one of the automation strategies of the Service to improve on its collection activities, bring all eligible entities or businesses into the Tax net and enhance collections in the State.

The harmonized bill is to achieve some of the following:

Compute, consolidate and communicate all payable tax revenue and non-tax revenue as applicable to each eligible taxpayer in the State,within any assessment year.

Stop illegal negotiation between taxpayers and revenue officers in the Ministries or KW-IRS, as well as avoid diversion of government’s money into personal pockets.

Block most of the leakages through the display of all taxes due for payment by a tax payer and provide education on double and multiple taxation.

A single entity could be charged to different revenue lines depending on the nature of business.

Indicate the level of tax compliance by showing both current and outstanding liabilities of each taxpayer in a single document.

It is important to state that,KW-IRS has not reviewed revenue fee or introduced new taxes to tax payers since the current administration took over. All revenue lines currently being collected have been in existence.

KW-IRS has however introduced an approach to ensuring required and legitimate tax due are paid by taxpayers and collected appropriately into the coffers of the State.

We have advised MDAs to allow taxpayers with arrears,access government benefits when they pay their dues for the current year,while they come up with plans for the payment of their outstanding.

All revenue lines of the MDAs in Kwara State on the harmonized bill are the same as approved and as provided by existing relevant laws.

This revenue drive in the State, with the introduction of the harmonized bill, will improve the tax compliance in the State and bring about an enhanced revenue generation which is a veritable support for the Federal allocation in ensuring the government meets its responsibilities and desires of Kwarans.

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service will continue to collaborate with all MDAs and Stakeholders in the State for effective and efficient collection of all that is legally due from taxpayers and enjoins all taxpayers to seek clarifications from appropriate sources when in doubt.