Kwara Govt Shuts Down 10 Schools Over Hijab Crisis

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Kwara State Government has announced the closure of 10 secondary schools belonging to Christians Missions.

The schools were shut over the hijab crisis rocking the state with Christians taking a stand against having Muslim females wear hijab in schools they founded.

Announcing the closure in a statement on Monday is Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

“Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development wishes to inform members of the public that the 10 government schools where the use of hijaab is disputed will remain shut until a later date.
“This decision has been taken for safety reasons.
“A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, listed the schools to include C&S College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam, CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.
“The government therefore directs school children and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced. The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times,” the statement said.

