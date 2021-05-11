Kwara Govt Removes Shanties To Curb Flooding In Ilorin

Kwara State Government has begun the removal of shanties which have been blocking waterways and causing heavy flooding in parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

The removal, which started on Friday, is part of the other steps to ensure free flow of rainwater in the metropolis.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport Tpl Olorukooba Isiaq Yinka said in the statement that the remedial action came years after owners of the shanties, which were erected on government’s setbacks, were duly asked to remove them to avoid flooding in the area.

“The downpour in Ilorin on Thursday caused heavy flooding and loss of properties along Ajase Ipo, Offa garage roads owing to the blockage of waterways by some illegal structures.

Some of the shanty structures that blocked the free flow of water have to be removed immediately to avert loss of lives and properties when next it rains,” the statement said.

“It is to be noted that these structures have long been marked for removal about 7years ago when the metropolis experienced similar flooding.

Occupiers of these structures, which were located on Government setbacks, refused to move away despite government’s directive to that effect.

In order to curb further flooding and the accompanying disasters, these structures and others within the metropolis have now been removed for safety reasons.

“Similarly, owners of some other offending structures in the same area and elsewhere on Unity Road have now been notified to remove them on their own within stipulated time to make way for free flow of water.

The government will continue to actin the overall public interest at all times.”

The Ministry meanwhile will this morning desilt the drainages and blocked culverts along the Yidi Road to prevent flooding, according to the Permanent Secretary.