Kwara Govt Does Not Own Missions Schools – CAN

Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwara State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Shina Ibiyemi has said that the state government does not own the mission schools in the state.

He said this in an interview with Vanguard.

Since government is the owner of the schools, why is it difficult for Christians to obey the directive?

The state government is not the owner of the schools. The schools were in existence before the grant aiding started. The Certificate of Occupancy, C of Ó, of the schools is in proprietors’ names. They all have churches and other facilities in those schools. Kwara State government is not the owner of the schools.

To what extent has the matter caused religious disharmony in the state?

Honestly, this has nothing to do with religious disharmony, but some individuals will always take advantage of such a situation. Adherents of the two religions still relate well. We have harmonious relationships, but just as I earlier said, some people will like to benefit from the crisis.

Are the mission schools likely to shift ground?

The mission schools have always been shifting ground. In the mission schools, there are imams, and there are prayer grounds for Muslims. If you look at the complete uniform of any of the students in mission schools, they have head wears and berets. The issue of Hijab in grant-aided missionary schools is political. Go to the stadium and see ladies playing football. Are they in Hijab? The answer is no. They will wear the right uniform.