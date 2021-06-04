Kwara Gov Mourns Balogun Alanamu,·Commiserates Emir Of Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has mourned the death of the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Alhaji Abubakar Akanbi Jos, describing him as a quintessential statesman who used his influence and resources for common good.

“His Excellency received the news of the death of Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin with sadness and submission to the will of Allah swt.

“His exit has stripped our community of one of its most respected elders. Nevertheless, we submit to the will of Allah and thank Him for giving the late Balogun Alanamu such an eventful and impactful life in the service of the community,” according to the Governor’s condolence message.

“The Governor, on behalf of his immediate and extended family, the people and government of Kwara State, sends his profound condolences to His Royal Highness the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), and the family of the late Balogun. He beseeches Allah to grant the late statesman al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the family.”