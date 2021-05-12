Kwara Gov Greets Muslims At Eid, Urges National Unity

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Muslim community on the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitri, praying to the Almighty Allah to reward the faithful for the Ramadan fast and their devotions, alms-giving before, during and after the holy month.

In a statement ahead of the Eid on Thursday, the Governor said: “I felicitate the Muslim community worldwide and especially in Kwara State on the successful completion of the Ramadhan fast 1442 AH and the Eid-ul-Fitri following it. The month afforded the faithful another rare opportunity of spiritual rejuvenation through fasting, devotions, leniency and kindness towards the weak, and multiple earning of rewards by supporting the poor and the vulnerable. I pray Almighty Allah to grant us the rewards in manifolds.

“Going forward, and in the spirit of the holy month we have just exited, I implore everyone to continue to pray and work for peace and tranquility in our country and our state, while the government and citizens play their respective roles to build a better society.

As always, our administration will continue to prioritise collective prosperity and sustainable development by making the right investments in critical infrastructure, human capital development, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, and safety nets for the poor.

I urge our compatriots to also play their own part through constructive engagements and being one another’s brother’s keeper. Our country is going through a tough phase of nationhood, as had other great nation-states in world history. The solution is not in despair.

Let us instead look after one another and be deliberate about building a country whose strength truly lies in the diversity and resilience of its people, while shrugging off anything and everything that may tear us apart.”