Kwara Begins Interview For TESCOM Applicants Tuesday

The interview for applicants for the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) jobs in Kwara State will begin on Tuesday March 23rd in Ilorin, the state capital.

The interview will hold from 9.a.m. daily at the banquet hall in Ilorin — except on Saturday March 27 when the exercise will hold at the Hall A of the Kwara Hotel in Ilorin.

Applicants from Kaiama, Asa, Baruten, Edu and Patigi are scheduled for Tuesday March 23; while those from Ilorin South, Isin, Oke Ero and Ekiti are billed for Wednesday March 24.

Thursday March 25 is scheduled for applicants from Offa, Oyun, and Irepodun; while those from Ifelodun, Moro, and Ilorin East will be screened on Friday March 26.

Those from Ilorin West are scheduled for Saturday March 27; while non-Kwara applicants and remainders from Ilorin West will be screened on Monday March 29.

All the candidates are expected to bring the original copies of their certificates for sighting and on-the-spot online verification.

“All applicants are also required to bring scratch cards for WAEC/NECO/NABTEB or any secondary school leaving certificates they may have presented for the exercise. This is to allow panelists to fact-check their school leaving certificates.

The applicants will have their O level results verified online as they appear for interview,” according to a statement.

“Only applicants with valid secondary school leaving certificates will proceed to the next stage of the screening/interview.”

The statement also urged applicants to use ther face masks and be conscious of other COVID-19 protocols.