Kumuyi Vows To Return Tithes, Offerings From Sinners

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Pastor William Kumuyi Photo: Wikipedia

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Ministry, has disclosed why he would return the tithes and offering of some members of his church.

Kumuyi said he would return the tithes and offerings of any of his member who is still living in sin.

He stated this while addressing his members at the church’s headquarters in Lago, on the topic of holiness.

Kumuyi stressed that sinners who have refused to repent but support the church with their money are wasting their resources.

Stressing on the importance of living a holy life, Kumuyi said God does not need a “sinner’s money.”

He maintained that it is pointless for a sinner to pay tithes and offerings in church.

“If you are a sinner here, God does not need your money. All the money you are giving in this church does not get to God. You are just wasting your money.

“As a matter of fact if I know the numbers of sinners here and how much they gave as tithes and offering I will remove it and give it back to them. God does not need it and the church does not need it,” Kumuyi said.

