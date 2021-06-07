Headline

Kumuyi Reveals Why He Still Tweets Despite FG Twitter Ban

Anthony Adeniyi
Deeper Life Church
Deeper Life is founded by Pastor William Kumuyi (Photo: Information Nigeria)

Pastor W.F Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church has said his Twitter account is operated form any location across the world.

This is as Nigerians are currently disabled from using Twitter due to th Federal Government’s ban on the microblogging platform.

Many Nigerians who still access Twitter through Virtual Private Networks may be prosecuted according to an order by the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami.

In an apparent move to ensure that his church is not harassed by authorities for still tweeting amid the ban, Kumuyi clarified via Twitter that his tweets could be coming from anywhere in the world where it is operated from.

He said, “In view of the Twitter ban in Nigeria, please note that the content shared on this handle is targeted at a global audience in more than 5 continents and over 100 Nations and we share the content from any of these locations.”

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
