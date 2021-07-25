Kukah: Stop Threatening Nigerians, Ortom Tells Presidency

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has slammed the Presidency over its recent attack on Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The Presidency had attacked Kukah over his message to the US Congress on the activities of bandits and terrorists in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria was helpless.

Reacting through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom said as a patriotic Nigerian, he would have said similar things if he were to address the same audience.

The statement read in part, “He (Ortom) expects the Presidency to rather be worried that Nigeria is ranked as the most terrorised nation in Africa with an average of over 2,000 deaths per year on account of terrorism. He emphasises that the combative approach the Presidency has adopted in engaging citizens on issues will not solve the problems confronting the country.”

The governor said Bishop Kukah was not the first Nigerian to address a foreign audience on the security situation in the country, recalling that in February 2015, Buhari, was at the time the candidate of All Progressives Congress when he delivered a speech at Chatham House in London, where he said, “Boko Haram has sadly put Nigeria on the terrorism map, killing more than 13,000 of our nationals.”

The statement added, “The President went on to announce to the world on that occasion that apart from the Civil War era, Nigeria had never been more insecure in the country’s history.”