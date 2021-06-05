Kojo Yankson Accused Of Sleeping With Nana Abena Korkor Addo, Lydia Forson and Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality and mental health activist, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has called out broadcast Journalist Kojo Yankson, accusing him of sleeping with her, actress Lydia Forson and renowned Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah at the same time.

In a live session on Instagram, Abena Korkor dropped a long list of celebrities she has had sexual encounters with and according to her, they include Lexis Bill, KOD and Sammy Awuku.

She further revealed that though she wanted more from Kojo, he however thought she’s just a “big bum” he is having fun with.

Korkor said;