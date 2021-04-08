Kogi Begins COVID-19 Vaccination

Kogi State on Wednesday inaugurated vaccination against COVID-19 in Lokoja.

The first set of recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were health workers and frontline essential non-health workers.

The state took delivery of 16,900 doses of the vaccine on Monday.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Saka Audu kicked-off the exercise just as Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), was the first person to take the jab.

He was followed by the Chief Medical Director of Kogi Hospital Management Board, Dr. Usman Zakari, and some other medical officers.Some other dignitaries, who received the vaccines were CAN Chairman in Kogi, Bishop John Ibenu and Chairman of Kogi chapter of Jamaatul Nasir Islamiyyah (JNI), Amb. Usman Bello.

Chairman of Kogi branch of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh and some reporters also took the jabs.

In his remarks, Audu called on Kogi residents to volunteer to take the vaccine, saying nobody would be deprived or forced to receive it.