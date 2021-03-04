Koeman Reacts As Barcelona Reach Copa Del Rey Final

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reacted to the victory his side recorded against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey game last night.

The semi-final second leg game saw Barcelona scale through to the final after winning 3-0.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite ensured Barcelona scalled through on 4-1 aggregate.

“It is easier to come back from 2-0 than to come back from 1-4,” Koeman told reporters after the game.

“PSG have a great team and great players. We will start the game to win, to see if there is a chance to go through.

“I am so proud of my team. I can’t ask for more, really. We have changed the mindset of the team.

“I wish we had lived it with 100,000 people at the Camp Nou … I hope that some Catalans can come to the final in Seville.”