Koeman Reacts As Barcelona Reach Copa Del Rey Final

Damola Areo1 hour ago
13
Transfer News: See Coaches Lined-up For Bacelona's Valverde Replacement
Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reacted to the victory his side recorded against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey game last night.

The semi-final second leg game saw Barcelona scale through to the final after winning 3-0.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite ensured Barcelona scalled through on 4-1 aggregate.

“It is easier to come back from 2-0 than to come back from 1-4,” Koeman told reporters after the game.

“PSG have a great team and great players. We will start the game to win, to see if there is a chance to go through.

“I am so proud of my team. I can’t ask for more, really. We have changed the mindset of the team.

“I wish we had lived it with 100,000 people at the Camp Nou … I hope that some Catalans can come to the final in Seville.”

