Koeman Holds Talks With Laporta On Future At Barcelona

Barcelona's new Dutch coach Ronald Koeman poses during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 19, 2020. Crisis-hit Barcelona hailed the "return of a legend" as the Spanish giants today officially named Ronald Koeman as their new coach until 2022. Josep LAGO / AFP

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, and the club’s manager, Ronald Koeman, held talks on Tuesday over the manager’s future at the club.

According to Marca, the conversation that involved Koeman’s representative, Rob Jansen, only lasted half an hour.

The Dutchman’s future at the club remains uncertain after the meeting.

Barca were in prime position to clinch the LaLiga title, but bungled their chances in the final weeks of the season.

This allowed Atletico Madrid to lift the trophy, with Real Madrid finishing in second place.

Koeman was however able to win the Copa del Rey earlier this summer.

Laporta is expected to take a decision on his future in the coming days.

