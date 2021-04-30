Koeman Furious At Barcelona 2-1 Loss To Granada

Ronald Koeman has expressed displeasure at Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Granada in the Spanish La Liga.

Messi opened the scoring before Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina turned the game on its head to beat Barcelona 2-1.

“We lost our focus in the second half and made errors at the back,” Koeman told Movistar.

“We need to accept the fact we’ve lost, that’s the reality of things.

“We had chances to win the game, but that’s that. We’ve got five more games to go and each of the sides (in the title race) will have difficulties moving forward.

“We now need to prepare ourselves for Sunday’s game (away to Valencia). We’re still in the mix and have a chance. We need to accept this, move on and prepare for the next one.

“We tried but weren’t able to make many chances when they scored their goals. They closed shop well and we couldn’t create.”