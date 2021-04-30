Sports

Koeman Furious At Barcelona 2-1 Loss To Granada

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2

Ronald Koeman has expressed displeasure at Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Granada in the Spanish La Liga.

Messi opened the scoring before Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina turned the game on its head to beat Barcelona 2-1.

“We lost our focus in the second half and made errors at the back,” Koeman told Movistar.

“We need to accept the fact we’ve lost, that’s the reality of things.

“We had chances to win the game, but that’s that. We’ve got five more games to go and each of the sides (in the title race) will have difficulties moving forward.

“We now need to prepare ourselves for Sunday’s game (away to Valencia). We’re still in the mix and have a chance. We need to accept this, move on and prepare for the next one.

“We tried but weren’t able to make many chances when they scored their goals. They closed shop well and we couldn’t create.”

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Harry Kane

Harry Kane Reveals Relationship With Mourinho At Tottenham

2 hours ago
Solskjaer

What Solskjaer Told Man United Players In 6-2 Win Against Roma

2 hours ago
Champions League: Why I Benched Neymar Against Madrid - Tuchel

We Lost The War But The Battle Continues – Neymar On Loss To Man City

1 day ago

UCL: Man City Come From Behind To Beat PSG

1 day ago
Back to top button