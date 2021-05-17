Koeman Fears Messi May Have Played Last Game For Barcelona

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said he hopes the 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo at home won’t be Lionel Messi’s last home game for the club.

Barcelona now head to Eibar to place their last game of the season.

‘This is as speculations about a Messi exit from the club continues to be in the news.

“I hope not because I think [against Celta] he has shown his effectiveness and that he’s still the best in the world.

“It [would be] impossible to play without him. But it is Leo on his own and, to win more games and get more points, we need more players to score goals.

“But [his future] is a question for him. For me and for the club, we hope he stays. Because if there’s no Leo, we have doubts about who will score the goals,” Koeman said in a news conference when asked if Messi had played at Camp Nou for the final time.