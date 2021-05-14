Klopp Reacts As Sadio Mane Snubs Him After Liverpool Vs Man United

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has reacted after his forward, Sadio Mane ignored him at the final whistle during their 4-2 win over Manchester United.

The German tactician said there is “no problem” between him and Mane.

Liverpool recorded a vital 4-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Bruno Fernandes gave the home side the lead score inside 10 minutes, but Klopp’s side responded through Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to put the Reds in front.

Firmino grabbed his second of the night almost immediately after the break, and Mohamed Salah put the game beyond Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after Marcus Rashford had made it 3-2.

Despite the win, the Senegal international Mane cut a frustrated figure at full-time and ignored Klopp when the German approached him at the final whistle.

The Senegalese may have been angered by his manager’s decision to drop him on the bench but Klopp insists it’s “all fine” between them.

“No there’s no problem,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota. I would usually explain it but there was no time for that. It is all fine.”

The victory over United took Liverpool to fifth place in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.