Klopp Criticises Salah Others In Liverpool’s 1-0 Win Against Salah

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has criticised Mohamed Salah and other players after his side secured a 1-0 victory against Wolves.

Liverpool won the game thanks to a first half goal by Diogo Jota.

However, Klopp believes the players were not active enough in the game despite the win.

“It’s all about the result,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It was a big fight. We won three dirty points, and I am fine with that if that is what it takes to try to get back on track.

“We had very good moments where we should have done better offensively. Defensively the whole game was really good.

“I did not like the start; we were not active enough. But we improved a lot and defended well, and that was the main target today.”

He added, “It has been hard for the team, but there was a lot of good news tonight and, most important, we got the three points. We want to go into the [international] break with a positive feeling, and we have it.”