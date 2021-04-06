Kim Kardashian Named Billionaire By Forbes

Kim Kardashian has officially been named a billionaire.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, was awarded the title by money magazine, Forbes.

In a special article on Kim, Forbes reports her fortune has escalated hugely in just a number of months from $780 million (£562 million) in October to more than $1 billion (£700 million) as of now.

The publication suggests that her business brands KKW Beauty and Skims pushed her over the threshold for billionaire status.

While her beauty and shapewear brands have drastically racked up her status, Kim has also been earning cash down through the years thanks to her reality TV deals and endorsements.