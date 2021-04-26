News

Kill Boko Haram, Bandits Like You Did To ESN Commander – Omokri Tells Army

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Reno Omokri (source: Instagram)
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has asked the Nigerian Army to kill Boko Haram commander the same way they did to Ikonso, a commander of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Ikonso was killed yesterday by a joint operation of the police, army and the Department of State Service, DSS.

Reacting to the news, Omokri advised the army to extend the same treatment to bandits and kidnappers terrorising the country.

He tweeted, “Can’t Nigeria’s Army also take out leaders of Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen troubling Nigeria, the same way they took out alleged ESN leader, Ikonso. Or, are they only strong when it comes to ESN, and weak when it comes to Boko Haram, bandits and herdsmen?

“On Wednesday, we read that Boko Haram attacked Geidam, in Yobe, then they attacked Adamawa, and then yesterday they attacked Mainok, Borno. See the ease at which they are moving from state to state, while the Army is in Imo killing ESN that are not killing people!”

