Entertainment
Kids Aren’t Into Nollywood Movies – Filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan
Movie producer, Niyi Akinmolayan, took to his Twitter handle on Saturday night May 1, to ask what young Nigerians want to see from Nollywood. He opines that most young people aren’t into Nollywood like they are into Nigerian music.
His tweet reads
”I wonder if a film with 90% cast under 25 get tons of young people to the cinema. Because to be honest, these kids aren’t into Nollywood the way they are into naija music. What do young people like to see from Nollywood. NOTE: we can’t do avengers or Spiderman yet o”
Some young people however gave reasons why they do not seek after Nigerian movies. See conments below…