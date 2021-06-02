News

Keyamo Slams Those Criticising Buhari’s Threat Against Insurrectionists

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Buhari's Minister Commends Supreme Court Over David Lyon Sacking
Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Productivity

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described as ”absurd” the reasoning of some Nigerians who believe that President Buhari was threatening citizens through a message posted on his official Twitter handle this evening.

The President while reacting to the worsening state of insecurity in the country and the burning of public facilities in some parts of the country, had tweeted;

”Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Many felt his tweet was a direct threat to the hoodlums, and wrote about it on Twitter.

 

Festus on his handle, flawed this reasoning, saying it is absurd. His tweets read;

”I hope some elites who couldn’t find their voices to rein in their wards when their region burnt, will not suddenly find their voices against Mr. President! Those who screamed that it’s Mr. President’s duty to maintain law & order should NOT try to teach him how to do his job now

The anger some are displaying against the President’s resolve to be decisive in dealing with these scoundrels is an indication of their support for the destruction of public infrastructure because they want to cripple Govt. A pure case of cutting your nose to spite your face!

A very unfortunate reasoning you read is that because insurgency is still prevalent in some other parts of the country, the President should just allow some villains destroy another region. It’s like a competition to bring the insecurity in one region at par with other regions!

The President has vowed to deal with the scoundrels destroying public infrastructure & killing people to instigate insurrection & some dimwits really interpret this to mean he is threatening INNOCENT citizens! This reasoning is so ABSURD that I don’t know whether to laugh or cry”

 

