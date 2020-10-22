Keyamo Condemns Use Of Live Bullets On EndSARS Protesters

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has condemned the use of live bullets on EndSARS protesters.

Keyamo who is still mourning the death of his driver who died as a result of EndSARS protests expressed shocked at the Lekki toll gate shooting of protesters.

He tweeted: “I was still mourning the death of my driver (obituary poster belowDown pointing backhand index) who was hit by a car fleeing from protesters when the news of some other fatalities & injuries around the country (both to Policemen & protesters) continued to filter in daily, including the Lekki incident.

“Whilst we await the full facts of what transpired at Lekki, I totally condemn the use of live bullets generally to disperse UNARMED protesters. I also urge the protesters to obey the authorities by observing the curfew imposed in some States so they don’t have to be dispersed

“I also urge restraint in pushing out unverified stories at this testy time. Since yesterday I’ve read many denials by those who were supposedly ‘shot dead’ at Lekki toll plaza & also the denial by the Army. Emotions are high, but we should remember to always be ‘calming down’!