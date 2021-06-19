Keyamo Blames SARS Disbandment For Insecurity

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has blamed the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for the rise in insecurity.

SARS was disbanded during the #EndSARS protests of October 2020 when youths stormed the streets over the brutality by operatives of the police unit.

In a post on social media, Keyamo asked, “Can anyone now say #EndOperationLifeDole? Who can end it? I’m sure Boko Haram will March into Abuja. There was a time Boko Haram entered Abuja. So that’s the challenge, to maintain that security is fully maintained.

“That was the same thing we saw between SARS and human rights then, we have seen the porosity of removing security now because we wanted human rights at all cost. We ended SARS, we now see the problems we are facing,” Keyamo said.”