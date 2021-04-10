Sports

Kenyan, Emmanuel Naebei, Wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Emmanuel Naebei from Kenyan is the first to cross the finish line at the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held today, April 10, 2021.

Naebei emerged winner of the 42-kilometre marathon when he crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds.

The race kicked off at the National Stadium in Surulere with the finish line at the Eko Atlantic.

Naebei will be rewarded with the sum of $30,000.

The last edition of the marathon was won by his compatriot David Barmaasi who crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

