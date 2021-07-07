Kemi Adeosun Hails Court Judgement On NYSC Certificate

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has reacted to a court ruling that said there was no obligation for her to produce a NYSC certificate to serve in public office.

Recall that Adeosun resigned after several backlashes that followed the revelation that she didn’t serve the mandatory one year in the NYSC scheme.

On Wednesday, Taiwo Taiwo, a judge at the federal high court in Abuja, said she cannot suffer any penalty due to her lack of NYSC certificate.

Reacting, Adeosun issued a statement saying, “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister,” Adeosun said.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained, and I am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation”.