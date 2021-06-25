Kebbi Students’ Abduction Shows North-West Security Endangered – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said the recent abduction of students in Kebbu State poses a danger to the security of the North-West.

He said this when he paid a visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State days after some students and teachers of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri were abducted by bandits.

“We were very happy that the challenges of banditry and kidnapping that plagued Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and even Kaduna did not affect Kebbi.

“Kebbi was an Island of peace in a sea of banditry, the recent development is disturbing, it portends a serious danger to security in the North-West region” he said.

The governor stated that the insecurity currently affecting the state would negatively impact on food production.

“Kebbi has become the centre of rice production in the country, rice is eaten by many Nigerians, this is another reason this development is disturbing,” he said.