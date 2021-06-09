Kanu Reacts As Northern Elders Say South-East Should Be Allowed To Leave Nigeria

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the statement by the Northern Elders Forum which says Igbo of South-East should be allowed to secede is such is the popular opinion in their region.

NEF said allowing the South-East region to leave Nigeria o as to form Biafra would be best to avoid another civil war in the country.

Reacting, Kanu said what the NEF said is right but Biafra which he’s clamouring for is not just the South-East alone but includes the South-South.

“Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said in other to prevent another civil war, the Southeast should be allowed to secede if the movement is popular among the people in the region’

“Now, that’s very sensible but there’s a correction: #Biafra includes what you call SouthSouth.”

He also reacted to the report by Global Terrorism Index that rated Nigerian herdsmen as fourth most deadliest terrorist group.

Kanu said, “Until @NigeriaGov proscribe Miyetti Allah, Fulani Terror Herdsmen, Al-Queda in the Maghreb, Islamic State in West Africa Province & Ansaru, as terrorist organisations, the world won’t take @NGRPresident serious.

“The world is aware that #Nigeria is a terror enabling.”