Kante Opens Up On Winning Ballon d’Or Award

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante has said that it is too early to tip him for a Balloon d’Or Award.

This is despite his successful career which has seen him win the World Cup, two EPL titles, FA Cup and the Champions League.

He’s being backed for the Balloon d’Or by fellow Frenchman, Paul Pogba.

“It is a bit early to talk about it now,” Kante told reporters when asked about winning the Ballon d’Or.

“We’re in the middle of the year, there are six months left. It is not necessary to say today that I deserve it.”

“A few years ago, I was in the top 10. It was the first time and it was nice. But winning it is another story.

“It’s a great individual reward. I see it as the result of a good season for the players. It’s not a goal I’m working on. Those who won it in the past are players who have achieved great things during their career.”