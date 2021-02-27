Kano Orders Closure Of 10 Boarding Schools Over Kidnappings

Kano state government has ordered the immediate closure of 10 boarding schools located at the outskirt of the state.

This is following the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in neighboring Zamfara State.

This was announced in a statement released by the state Commissioner of Education Muhammad Sunusi Kiru.

The affected schools are listed as Girls Secondary School at Sumaila, Girls Secondary School Jogana, Girls Secondary School Gezawa, and Government Secondary School, Kafin Maiyaki (Male),

Others are Maitama Sule Secondary School, Gaya; Girls Secondary School Kachako; Girls Secondary School, Kunchi; Unity College Karaye; Girls Arabic College Albasu; Girls Secondary School Tudun Wada and Danzabuwa.

“This decision is part of our resolve to protect our children from any unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read

The Commissioner urged parents to bear with the state government over the painful decision, saying it is for the good of the children.

He said schools will resume once the security situation is brought under control.