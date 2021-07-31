News

Kano Hisbah Arrests Man For Taking Young Woman To His House

Damola Areo
Hisbah Police
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a patent medicine dealer, Yahaya Zakari, for allegedly taking a young woman to his house at Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis.

The Commander General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kano Friday, July 30 and made available to (NAN)

According to the statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, the arrest was made following reports from residents of the area.

“The young woman went to buy drugs from Zakari’s chemist when he took her to his house,” he said.

Ibn-Sina expressed displeasure over the alleged action, assuring that the board would conduct thorough investigation into the development.

He therefore advised parents to monitor the movement of their children closely, especially female wards, to prevent unwanted incidents.

NAN

