Kano Hisbah Arrests 20 Children For Street Begging

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 20 children in Kano for violating the law against street begging.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano.

It quoted the Commander General of Hisbah, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, as saying that all the 20 children, who were all boys were aged 12 and 14.

”They were arrested on Tuesday in the evening during a special raid in markets, motor parks and under the bridge.

“The board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law.

“Most of the children were from Katsina and Borno”, Ibn-Sina said.

He also said the state government had sent a draft child protection bill to the Kano state house of assembly to protect the rights of children against all forms of labour and molestation.

The commander general further explained that the children will be taken to their various states and villages to reunite with their family.

He urged parents to take full responsibility of their wards, stop their them from roaming about aimlessly.

He said the board will make sure that the state is cleared of street beggars. (NAN)